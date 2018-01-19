Tyson in Honolulu for second round of ‘Undisputed Truth’

Mike Tyson is in Honolulu to perform a one-man show at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall Saturday night.

The legendary boxer sold out shows with his stage debut, “Undisputed Truth,” in 2012.

In “Undisputed Truth – Round 2,” the former heavyweight champion shares stories about his life and experiences in and out of the ring.

“Part one was just me telling my life chronologically, and everything that happened in my life that everybody was aware of, but the circumstances of them. This is part two of that,” he explained. “This is me talking about my life, talking about my operations and things that happened to me, experiences in my life.”

Tyson previously performed the act on Hawaii’s ninth island for three months.

“It’s going to be a lot more fun. You’re going to laugh more than cry, like the last one,” he said. “This is going to be an interesting show. I’ve never been in Honolulu before so this is going to be pretty interesting. This is a beautiful place, and I look forward to having this show.”

The show begins at 8 p.m.

