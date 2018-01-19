VIDEO: Lawmaker storms off after heated exchange during missile alert briefing

Related Coverage Lawmakers grill emergency officials for details in false missile alert briefing

There were fireworks at the State Capitol Friday as lawmakers questioned Gov. David Ige and emergency officials over Saturday’s false missile alert.

State House and Senate committees held a joint informational briefing to find out what exactly went wrong during and after a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency worker accidentally sent out a ballistic missile threat alert to cell phones across the state.

HI-EMA has since apologized and said steps are already being taken to prevent the mistake from happening again.

During his line of questioning, Rep. Gene Ward was interrupted by Rep. Gregg Takayama, chair of the House Committee on Public Safety.

Takayama: May I proceed?

Ward: I’m not finished. I’m not finished!

Takayama: The senators are imminently beginning their floor session.

Ward: Chair, point of order, please don’t cut me off.

Takayama: This is an informational briefing, Rep. Ward.

(Lawmakers talk over each other.)

Ward: You’re not being reasonable. You’re not being reasonable! This is a national issue, and you’re not being reasonable.

Ward eventually tossed his microphone onto the table, got up in a huff, and left the room.

Ige also left the meeting early. He slipped out after just 40 minutes.

His office tells us the governor “had previously scheduled meetings, courtesy calls and a phone conference. He rescheduled his morning because he wanted to attend the legislative hearing. The rest of his day was packed with appointments, as is the norm.”

The meetings had nothing to do with Saturday’s false alarm.

You can watch the briefing in its entirety here.