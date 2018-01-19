What happens now? How Hawaii is affected by a federal government shutdown



The federal government is now shut down.

The Senate was unable to approve a bill aimed at preventing the shutdown by midnight in Washington, D.C., or 7 p.m. Friday HST. The final count was 10 votes short.

Many said the late-night vote was poised to fail with no clear signs that Republicans and Democrats could come to an agreement over the budget and immigration.

U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa said members of the House are reconvening at 9 a.m. EST, so she’s hopeful the shutdown won’t last long.

“A vote is expected and that will probably be on what you call a clean Continued Resolution. In other words, we’re kicking the can down the road again, so I do not anticipate that people will be affected in that short a period of time,” she said.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz is not as optimistic.

He tweeted: “I’ve never seen such a flawed negotiation. No one is in charge. Speaker concerned about his right flank, Senate R’s waiting for POTUS, POTUS changes from moment to moment. No one is sure if they have leverage or are over a barrel. It’s as bad as it looks.”

What does it mean for Hawaii if the shutdown continues?

The last government shutdown in 2013 affected Pearl Harbor shipyard workers.

Non-essential civilian workers were furloughed. Military members were still on duty, but their pay was delayed.

A supervisor at Pearl Harbor told us employees still have to report to work on Monday to sign papers if they get furloughed.

“The first bill that we usually will pass is called POMA, which is Pay Our Military Act, where we ensure that the military personnel, in other words their families, as well as our civilian workforce that are essential and working, will continue,” Hanabusa said. “In 2013, Pearl Harbor definitely fit in that category as did other parts of the federal workforce.

“In addition to that, those who were furloughed, they will probably remember that the other piece of legislation that we passed almost immediately before they returned is the fact that they are all paid. So they would be paid for the time that they are furloughed,” Hanabusa added. “Of course the length of the furlough will determine the inconvenience, and for that, we of course apologize, and that’s why I don’t know why we get ourselves in this position, because it really is not a financial savings, because what happens is that we pay anyway.”

Military commissaries were closed, along with national parks, including World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, Hawaii Volcanoes and Haleakala national parks.

We’re still awaiting confirmation if any or all parks will be closed this weekend.

