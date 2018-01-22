Ask a Specialist: The Lowdown on Lung Cancer

We hear a lot about breast cancer and skin cancer; learn more about a cancer that greatly impacts the U.S., and the numbers may surprise you. Find out with Dr. Gene-Fu Liu, radiation oncologist at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

For more information about lung cancer screening, talk to your doctor or call Queen’s Imaging at 691-7171. To find out about recommended cancer screenings and ways to reduce your risk of lung, breast, prostate, colon and other cancers, go to www.queensmedicalcenter.org/cancer/prevention.