Cause of Mililani house fire remains under investigation

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused a Mililani home to go up in flames.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, at 8:06 a.m., firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire on Papolohiwa Street.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames raging from the two-story home.

Fortunately, the family of five who lived there was alerted by smoke detectors and able to escape unharmed.

“When I opened the door, the hallway was black smoke, so I had to go to the ground and feel my way,” said resident Ruth Ramos. “What I did was felt for the stairs and I counted. I know the count for the stairs, turned down, when I got to the bottom part, then he grabbed me and got me out through the back.”

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 9:11 a.m. and fully extinguished the blaze at 9:46 a.m.

No other homes were affected.

Damage is estimated at $507,000 to the structure and $254,000 to its contents.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.