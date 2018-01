Click here for KHON2’s Live Traffic Map.

All westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway are back open in Kunia following a crash.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. and initially shut down the entire westbound freeway.

The Kunia off-ramp remained open, and at 5:03 p.m., one westbound lane opened for traffic.

All lanes were reopened by 5:30 p.m.