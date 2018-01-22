Eagles’ Grugier-Hill eager to face Patriots in Super Bowl and ‘wouldn’t have it any other way’

Kamehameha graduate and Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is soaring sky-high after Philadelphia captured the NFC championship Sunday, earning a ticket to Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles face the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. HST.

“It hasn’t even set in yet, honestly,” Grugier-Hill told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “It’ll hit once we head out there and start doing all the lights and the shows and stuff, but right now, it’s just such a crazy feeling. It’s almost surreal. I’m just so blessed to be in this position, and I can’t wait.”

Grugier-Hill was actually drafted by New England in the sixth round in 2016, but was placed on the waiver wire that September and got picked up by Philadelphia. He put on his Eagles wings and never looked back.

“Not only are you playing in the Super Bowl, but you’re playing against the team that drafted you. How much more special does that make it?” KHON2 asked.

“Not going to lie. I was hoping and praying they were going to win, because I wanted them so bad,” Grugier-Hill admitted. “I want to go out there. I’ve been talking to my friends that I have on the team over there already. It’s a big one for me, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I want to show them and show the world exactly why they should have kept me.”

Now a special teams ace and reserve linebacker for the NFC champions, the 23-year-old is two weeks away from playing in the biggest game of his career.

“It’s crazy, because it wasn’t too long ago when I was having Super Bowl parties and watching all these guys and just trying to battle through all these emotions throughout this week,” Grugier-Hill told KHON2 prior to Sunday’s championship win. “I’m trying to treat it like a normal week and not get too psyched but then again realize what we’ve got to do, got to handle business. At the same time, (I know I’ve) got to live in the moment and look around, because some guys go 10 years in the NFL and don’t even make a playoff game, so kind of really live in the moment and love it.”

“These are the only two teams in the NFL that gave you opportunities, so these are the two smartest teams in the NFL that are about to face off in the Super Bowl, right?” KHON2 asked Monday.

Grugier-Hill laughed, and responded with a chuckle: “I’d have to agree with that one. I like that a lot.”