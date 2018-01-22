Local family spots Hawaiian owl in Kahala mall parking lot

A trip to the mall turned out to be an unforgettable experience for an Oahu family.

Local designer Allison Izu Song and her family were driving on the second floor of Kahala Mall when they saw something in the middle of the parking lot.

They weren’t quite sure what it was so they carefully got a little closer. Turns out, it was an owl!

Izu believes it was a pueo or Hawaiian short-eared owl, which are endemic to Hawaii and considered endangered.

Unlike most owls, pueo are active during the day and are mostly seen hovering over open areas.

So to see one in the middle of a busy mall at night was a once in a lifetime experience for her and her family.

“Yeah, they were freaking out. You can hear it in the background of the video. They were like freaking out and telling it to stay, but he kinda cruised around for a while and let us video him. I think it was one of those ‘lucky we live Hawaii’ moments. You get to see something amazing like that and for my kids to experience it in the wild was a great experience,” Song said.

“It seems it was a pueo hunting. I don’t know why at the parking lot because when it flew away it had something in the claws. So maybe it was a pueo that sometimes they move around the island. So it will be flying around underneath it saw something that it was for hunting for eating,” Javier Cotin of the Department of Land and Natural Resources said.

Pueo are often mistaken for the common barn owl.

DLNR sent us a poster for comparison. Barn owls are slightly larger with lighter colored feathers while the pueo is smaller and darker.