Popular Kailua bakery to close after nearly five decades

Another longtime family business is closing its doors.

Agnes Portuguese Bake Shop announced it will close Sunday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m.

The Kailua bakery has served up freshly baked goods for 47 years, and is especially known for its malasadas.

“We’d like to take this moment to say thank you to all the loyal friends and customers we’ve made over the years. For some, we knew your parents, watched as you grew up, and have shared our traditions with your children,” the business posted on its website. “You brought so much joy into our work place that it was always a pleasure to serve you.”

Customers were shocked by the announcement.

“My husband was Portuguese so I get my malasadas here every year, and I’ll always order my special pies and stuff from them, because it’s so good. It’s really homemade tasting,” said longtime customer Betty Guerreiro. “I like patronizing a small family business instead of the big box if I can, but now the way it is, so many of the places going belly up, what can we do?”

The bakery is normally closed on Mondays. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., then on Sunday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.