Rainbow Warriors quarterback Dru Brown announces that he will transfer from program

Thirteen months after leading the University of Hawaii to a Hawaii Bowl championship, quarterback Dru Brown announced Monday that he will be leaving the program.

Brown, a senior to be posted on social media that he has been granted his release from the program and will look to finish his collegiate career elsewhere after his graduation from UH in May.

Thank you Hawaii for all memories. You will forever hold a special place in my heart. #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/CS3StHUzsW — Dru Brown (@dbrownTNDO) January 23, 2018

In two seasons out of junior college, Brown played in 25-games for the Rainbow Warriors totaling 5,273 passing yards with 37-touchdowns and 15-interceptions. He guided the ‘Bows to a 7-6 record in 2016, but went 3-9 as the starter in 2017.

Brown was expected to be in competition for the starting quarterback position in 2018 with among others, 2017 Cover2 Marcus Mariota Award winner Chevan Cordeiro, who led Saint Louis to Hawaii’s open division state championship.

Earlier this month head coach Nick Rolovich revealed that he will shift to the ‘run n shoot’ offense this upcoming season, taking a more hands on approach with the play calling.

The Rainbow Warriors are anticipated to open spring training camp at the end of March.