Should suspects be released before they go to trial?

Representative Kaniela Ing and other lawmakers believe the current bail system is broken. “Right now in the current system if you were rich you are innocent until you’re proven guilty. But if you are from a poor community, or like most of us who are living paycheck to paycheck, you were going to get detained even before you’re deemed to be guilty.”

Ing says one of biggest problems with the current bail system is that low income people are more likely to stay in jail.

Right now five out of six people who go to jail can’t afford to pay.

So Ing believes we should get rid of the bail system entirely.

In it’s place would be a risk assessment process that would determine if someone could be released from jail until a trial. “This is just for people who are non-violent or not a flight risk just people like you and I.” Says Ing.

The criteria that would be considered? Is the person a flight risk? Are they likely to appear for trial? And are they a danger to others? University of Hawaii law professor Ken Lawson, “This reform says listen, just make them appear on their own recognizance unless you can find compelling evidence that this person is a danger to the community or they won’t come to court.”

Lawson says the bill would require prosecutors to provide objective evidence as to why someone should stay in Jail. “What this is saying is listen, the poor people are the ones that are suffering those that can’t afford that bond that have to sit and chill until they get their day in court.”

For more information log onto https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&billnumber=1996