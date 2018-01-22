State pauses online school lunch payments for system switch

Related Coverage Parents encounter problems with state’s new online school lunch tracker

The state Department of Education is asking parents to stop making online payments to their child’s school lunch account while it swaps out vendors.

At the beginning of last year, parents were able to go online and add money to their child’s account using School Cafe, but they were told Thursday that the state is switching systems.

Some parents and school staff remember the rough start adjusting to School Cafe, so what’s being done to ensure a smoother transition this time around?

Assistant superintendent Dann Carlson tells us school officials are using the lessons they learned with School Cafe, and the transition should be a seamless because all the information, like student account balances, are already online in one database.

School Cafe is powered by PrimeroEdge. We reported last year that the transition to PrimeroEdge was rocky — for instance, student accounts were not registering correctly.

“There was a certain amount of frustration with PrimeroEdge. We listened to that,” said Carlson.

So when that contract was up, it came time for a change. Now the DOE is in its final negotiations with a company called Harris School Solutions eTrition.

“So this transition that we are going through now from PrimeroEdge to eTrition. Again, it’s a web-based system to a web-based system, so we don’t anticipate any of the issues we had with our last transition,” said Carlson.

The transition phase is expected to last from Jan. 22 through April 20. In the meantime, parents will not have the option to pay for school lunches online.

School officials want a clean transition and do not want to balances to fluctuate when the transfer is ongoing.

Parents will also need to turn off any automatic deposits through School Cafe. Payments will have to be made by going directly to the school office.

“We are a few months away from reaching a final agreement. We are still in negotiations with them (Harris School Solutions) again to drive down that price,” said Carlson. “We apologize. We wish it was all fully up online going.”

We’re told the state is actually saving about $200,000. PrimeroEdge was about $800,000 and eTrition is about $600,000.

A five-percent service charge for online deposits could possibly lower too.

But the new contract is only for 18 months, meaning the state could be forced to switch again if there was a lower bidder.

“We are following procurement law,” said Carlson. “It’s not our preferred scenario, because these transitions come with a lot of work.”

Parents will still be given payment reminders through the schools, but once the new system is up and running, it’s a good idea to check your child’s account balance.