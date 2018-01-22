Tougher penalties may be in store for drivers behind road-related deaths



It’s been almost two years since Kamehameha graduate Kaulana Werner was killed in a traffic crash.

His family and friends held a sign-waving event in Nanakuli during evening rush hour Monday.

On April 24, 2016, Werner was killed right in front of his family’s home in Nanakuli.

The driver who hit the 19-year-old, Myisha Armitage, was indicted for first-degree negligent homicide and for leaving the scene of a crash.

Now, almost two years later, the case still hasn’t gone to trial because the defense keeps requesting to push it back.

Some state lawmakers are hoping to toughen the sentences for those convicted of killing people with their vehicles.

First-degree negligent homicide is a class B felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A bill introduced by Sens. Brian Taniguchi and Will Espero aims to change that.

“We have a problem with drunk driving and people being irresponsible after being out at a restaurant or bar, and hopefully this will send a strong message if we can get this passed, and let them know that you could get more time in prison or jail under certain circumstances that include drunk driving,” said Espero.

If passed into law, Senate Bill 2582 would give the courts the authority to extend the prison term for someone convicted of first-degree negligent homicide.

Currently, the cases that qualify for extended prison terms include: professional criminals, multiple offenders, and those deemed “dangerous.”

This bill would add those convicted of first-degree negligent homicide and who flee the scene to the list.

“I think we’ll leave it up to the courts. We’d give the judicial discretion as they call it, whether it’d be an additional two to three years or even five years depending on the seriousness or acts or situation,” Espero said.

The current 10-year maximum isn’t much compared to murder, which carries a sentence of up to life in prison, or manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

But some argue that negligent homicide is different in that many of the suspects don’t have a criminal past.

Still, Espero aims to send a strong message.

“This is a good bill and I hope we can pass it and looking at strengthening our DUI laws,” he said.

The proposal isn’t scheduled for a hearing yet. The session just started and lawmakers have until Wednesday to introduce bills.