Truck bursts into flames on Vineyard Blvd.

A driver encountered quite a scare when a truck burst into flames in downtown Honolulu Monday.

It happened at around 1:41 p.m. on Vineyard Boulevard, at the Pali Highway intersection.

Fire officials say the blaze sparked in the engine compartment and quickly engulfed the entire vehicle.

Fortunately, the truck’s driver was alerted to the fire by another driver and was able to escape unharmed.

The fire was brought under control at 1:48 p.m.

Several eastbound lanes were blocked off as crews extinguished and cleared the scene.

