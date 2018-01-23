(3) Hawai’i hosts ferocious rivalry with (2) UCLA

HONOLULU – The third-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team will host former conference rival UCLA in a pair of matches, Friday, Jan. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Stan Sheriff Center. Friday’s match begins at 7:00 p.m., while Sunday’s match is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

In their biggest test of the 2018 season, the Rainbow Warriors (6-0) will put a 25-match home win streak on the line against the second-ranked Bruins (7-0), who is coming off a pair of Top 10 wins over No. 9 Penn State and No. 3 Ohio State in the AVCA Showcase in Los Angeles, Calif.

UH took last week off after going 3-0 in the Grow the Game Challenge in Nashville, Tenn., which included a straight-set win over No. 13 Grand Canyon. The Warriors are off to their best start since 1996 and have not dropped a regular season non-conference match since 2013.

The teams have met 92 times with the Bruins holding a 63-29 advantage. UH swept the series last year in Los Angeles, both in four sets, including the finale in which the Warriors pulled out an epic 41-39 first set win. In recent years, UH has had the upper hand in the series, holding a 9-4 advantage since 2013.

The series marks the start of a 12-match homestand for the Warriors, who will next host the inaugural Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Classic, Feb. 1-3.

Matches #7-8

Who: No. 3 Hawai’i (6-0) vs. No. 2 UCLA (7-0)

When: Friday, Jan. 26 and Sunday, Jan. 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. (Fri.) & 5:00 p.m. (Sun.)

Where: Stan Sheriff Center; Honolulu, O’ahu

Television Coverage: Spectrum Sports; Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Chris McLachlin (color)

Streaming Video: http://www.bigwest.tv

Radio Coverage: ESPN 1420AM; Tiff Wells (play-by-play)

Audio Webcast: espn1420am.com

Live Stats: Available at HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: Lower – Adult $14-16, Senior Citizen (ages 65+) $10, Student (4-HS) $5; Upper – Adult $14, Senior Citizen $10, Student $5; UH-Manoa students receive admission with validated ID.

Promotions: California Hotel & Casino is the sponsor on Friday and will award a Vacations Hawaii trip for two to Las Vegas to the winner of the “Shaka Nene” contest at intermission. Sign up for your chance to win at the sports marketing table located at Gate A. The theme on Friday is a “Greenout” and fans are encouraged to wear UH green apparel. Hawaiian Airlines is the sponsor of Sunday’s contest and will distribute Hawaiian Airlines calendars at Gate A (while supplies last) and award 30,000 HawaiianMiles during the promotional contest at intermission. Fans who attend the match on Sunday will receive a FREE ticket voucher valid for one day of the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Classic (Feb. 1-3). Vouchers will be distributed at Gate A (one voucher per person) prior to the match.

