BREAKING: Local contingent meets with UFC to discuss Hawai’i event

Max Holloway’s dream of making the walk to the Octagon in his home state of Hawai’i took another step Tuesday.

An Aloha State delegation, which included the Hawai’i Tourism Authority and Aloha Stadium officials, met with the UFC at the organization’s headquarters in Las Vegas to discuss a potential event in the 50th state.

Sources close to the situation tell KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello the meeting went well, and that the two sides are still in ongoing negotiations to hold an event in the summer or fall of 2018 in Halawa.

It’s anticipated that further terms will be discussed after Holloway’s featherweight title fight March 3rd against Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 in Las Vegas, Nevada.