Escaped Kahi Mohala patient caught after allegedly robbing woman

A Kahi Mohala patient is in custody after being missing for nearly four months.

He was caught after allegedly committing a crime.

Gregory Labar was last seen on Sept. 28, 2017. Authorities say he left the hospital without permission and listed him as an escaped patient.

On Jan. 9, 2018, the Hawaii attorney general’s office officially charged Labar with escape in the second degree and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

That arrest finally occurred on Jan. 22 at 4:16 p.m. on Meheula Parkway in Mililani.

Police say the 37-year-old was accused of using force to steal a woman’s purse.

In addition to escape, Labar was booked for second-degree robbery.

He has not been charged for that offense.