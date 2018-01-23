Flood advisory in effect for Hawaii island; wet weather to move across island chain

Click here for KHON2’s Interactive Radar.

A flood advisory is in effect for part of Hawaii island until 6 p.m.

At 2:36 p.m. HST, radar continued to show heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms moving onto the island’s saturated windward slopes.

Gages and radar showed widespread showers producing rain rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour with isolated heavier showers moving across Hilo and Puna. Expect ponding on roads, especially in and around Hilo, as well as rises in streams.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Naalehu, Paauilo, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estates, Kukuihaele, Hawi, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Honokaa, Ookala and Hawaiian Paradise Park.

This low-level moisture will slowly spread up the island chain Tuesday night and Wednesday, increasing rainfall chances, especially in windward areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot.