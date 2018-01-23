Local synagogue asks for help after sacred scrolls stolen

Published:


A local synagogue needs your help after two sacred handwritten Torah scrolls were stolen.

Chabad of Hawaii says it happened sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday.

The scrolls are valued at $40,000 to $50,000 each.

“We’re horrified and shocked and saddened that someone would steal something as sacred. That someone would steal in itself is a terrible thing, but to steal a Torah scroll is really shocking,” said Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky.

The synagogue is offering a $5,000 reward for the return of the scrolls, no questions asked.

If you have any information, you can contact Chabad of Hawaii by phone at (808) 735-8161 or online here.

