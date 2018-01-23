Man killed in parking lot hit-and-run on Maui

By Published:

Maui police are searching for the people involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Kihei.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at around 2:27 a.m. in the McDonald’s parking lot on S. Kihei Road.

Police say a black 2013 Honda Civic sedan made a left turn into the parking lot from S. Kihei Road, hit the curb at the entrance, then hit a pedestrian.

Police say the car’s driver and occupants got out and ran off.

The man was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police have yet to release his identity.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol have not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County’s first traffic fatality for 2018 as compared to two at the same time last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s