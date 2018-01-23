Man killed in parking lot hit-and-run on Maui

Maui police are searching for the people involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Kihei.

The crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at around 2:27 a.m. in the McDonald’s parking lot on S. Kihei Road.

Police say a black 2013 Honda Civic sedan made a left turn into the parking lot from S. Kihei Road, hit the curb at the entrance, then hit a pedestrian.

Police say the car’s driver and occupants got out and ran off.

The man was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police have yet to release his identity.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol have not been determined as the investigation is ongoing.

This is Maui County’s first traffic fatality for 2018 as compared to two at the same time last year.