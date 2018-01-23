Massive highway project will require closures through early next year

The evidence of what’s to come is already lining parts of the Pali Highway in both directions.

A large scale resurfacing project is about to begin.

It’s something residents of windward Oahu, including State Representative Chris Lee, have been waiting for.

“We’ve been pushing for this project for many years, and it’s something that has had a lot of false starts. But I think the community is really happy that it’s finally going to happen. So we need to make sure the progress moves forward in a timely manner and that we are done on schedule and on budget,” Lee said.

The project will get underway after a blessing Wednesday morning, and will include new street lights along with new pavement across all lanes of the highway that sees anywhere from 30,000 to 41,000 drivers every day.

Here’s how the construction schedule breaks down.

Starting next week, a full closure in the town bound direction from 8:30 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Sunday night to Friday morning through March of next year.

That’s when crews will begin work on the Kailua bound direction of the Pali, and that too will also require all lanes to be closed.

Resurfacing will begin at Waokanaka Street and end at Kamehameha Highway.

Work is estimated to finish up sometime in winter of 2019.

For more information, visit http://palihighway.org/.