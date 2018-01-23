Risk Factors for Cervical Cancer

By Published:

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.   Dr. Christina K. Speirs is a Radiation Oncologist at the Cancer Center of Hawaii.  She tells us what the risk factors are for cervical cancer and when women should start screening for the disease.

http://www.tccoh.com/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s