It’s a fun way for students to get involved with animals and to think of creative ways to solve current problems! It’s called “Mission Pawsible”, which is being offered by the Hawaiian Humane Society. Last year, HHS received 330 entries. Mandi DeSouza with HHS joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the program. Students Min Yi Chen, Mandy Kim-Fu and Maile Fowler also appeared in studio to talk about their participation.

Advertisement