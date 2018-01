Tsunami watch is issued for Hawaii after M7.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska.

TSUNAMI MESSAGE NUMBER 1

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

1220 AM HST TUE JAN 22 2018

TO – EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IN THE STATE OF HAWAII

SUBJECT – TSUNAMI WATCH

A TSUNAMI WATCH IS ISSUED FOR THE STATE OF HAWAII EFFECTIVE AT 1143 PM HST.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 1132 PM HST 22 JAN 2018

COORDINATES – 56.0 NORTH 149.2 WEST

LOCATION – GULF OF ALASKA

MAGNITUDE – 8.2 MOMENT

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A TSUNAMI MAY HAVE BEEN GENERATED BY THIS EARTHQUAKE THAT COULD BE DESTRUCTIVE ON COASTAL AREAS EVEN FAR FROM THE EPICENTER. AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY TO DETERMINE IF THERE IS A TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

IF TSUNAMI WAVES IMPACT HAWAII THE ESTIMATED EARLIEST ARRIVAL OF THE FIRST TSUNAMI WAVE IS 0423 AM HST TUE 23 JAN 2018.

FURTHER MESSAGES WILL BE ISSUED HOURLY OR SOONER AS CONDITIONS WARRANT UNTIL THE THREAT TO HAWAII HAS PASSED.

A TSUNAMI WATCH CONTINUES IN EFFECT FOR THE STATE OF HAWAII.

USGS measures the earthquake at M7.9 280 kilometers southeast of Kodiak, Alaska.