Common mistake could make your vehicle a target for thieves



Drivers we spoke with are pretty aware of the dos and don’ts of parking at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

“Don’t leave your parking ticket. If you get one, always take it with you,” said Makiki resident Alberto Rivera. “You look inside the car, make sure there’s nothing they need or want.”

Experts tell us you should always take your parking ticket with you, or at least hide it if you leave it in the car.

Some know what they should do but don’t always do it.

“I normally don’t leave it in the car. I usually have it in my bag,” Honolulu resident Joii Balagtas said. “(But this time) I was kind of rushing. (My husband) just texted me and told me he landed.”

KHON2 saw seven cars with parking tickets displayed right on the dashboard. Security experts tell us that’s just asking for trouble.

“It tells me that there’s a vehicle that’s going to be here for a while, so if I hit the vehicle, no one is going to basically make any kind of complaint or file a report for a while,” said Louis Siracusa, owner of Phoenix Security.

In 2017, there were 25 cars stolen and another 25 cars broken into at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. These are only the cases reported to sheriffs.

Even though there are surveillance cameras and security, the crime still happens.

Parking attendants tell us if a thief tried to steal your car but did not have a parking ticket, the thief would be asked to show some type of ID and then pay the maximum amount before being allowed to leave the airport.