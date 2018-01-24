Henderson represents Rainbow Warriors at Reece’s Senior Bowl

Former University of Hawaii safety Trayvon Henderson’s college football career isn’t over yet.

This week, the four-year Rainbow Warrior starter is working out at the prestigious Reece’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The Sacramento, CA native, who was the recipient of the Otto Klum Award as the defensive captain he senior year with the ‘Bows, finished his UH career with 237 tackles and 9 interceptions in 49 games.

Henderson caught up with Alabama college football expert A.P. Steadham on behalf of KHON2 this week.

The 6’0″ 200 lb. rangy safety intercepted projected top pick Josh Allen of Wyoming Wednesday in 7-on-7 drills.

“Man I want to make my name known.” Henderson said.

“I want to make my name known around the league. People see my talent. I feel like I’m doing good it’s little steps I need to take to become great but for the most part I’m doing good.”

With a gluttony of NFL scouts, coaches, and General Managers on hand to evaluate the select prospects, Henderson has been called the most impressive safety so far by Inside the Pylon.

“People say that they like my versatility.” Henderson added.

“I can go down in the box, I can cover and stuff.”

As a fan favorite in green-and-white during his time in Manoa, Henderson is expected to be the first ‘Bow drafted since Joey Iosefa in 2015.

“I’m really proud of it, I’m the only one here and I’m making a good name for the state. I appreciate all that you guys have done for me, the support even though we lost a lot. I really do appreciate that and I love the islands. I’m planning on coming back to visit as well.”

The Reece’s Senior Bowl kicks off Saturday morning at 9:30 HST. The game will air live on the NFL Network.