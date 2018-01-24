Hawaii is home to 154,000 family caregivers.

They are unsung heroes in our community. But sadly, many of them don’t know when to say yes and when to say no.

How do you prevent your loved one’s illness or disease from killing you?

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Dave Nassaney, a best-selling author and host of the popular I-tunes podcast, “The Caregiver’s Caregiver Radio Show,” joined us in studio to talk about the topic.

Nassaney said he and his wife, Charlene, have visited the islands for over 42 years now, even after he became her caregiver 21 years ago, when she suffered a massive stroke that left her severely speech impaired, and paralyzed on the right side.

He said his uses the CARE formula to cope. Communicate with friends, Ask for help, Rest and Eat.

Nassaney will be speaking at the Wakiki-Kapahulu public library on Saturday January 27. For more information go to caregiverscaregiver.com. His latest book is available at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.