Sam Choy’s to Go: Wine & Dine In Napa Valley

Napa Valley is known for its wines, but it’s also home to some exquisite food.

Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri step out of the kitchen and into California’s wine country in Sam Choy’s to Go: Wine and Dine in Napa Valley.

Along the way, they pay a visit to a St. Helena vineyard that has roots in the islands. Then, Sam and John talk story with a local boy who’s now a professor at the Culinary Institute of America.

Sam and John also make a stop at the only Brazilian steakhouse in Napa Valley.

All this and more on Sam Choy’s to Go: Wine and Dine in Napa Valley.