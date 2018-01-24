Start of Tax Season Means Refunds, Reform Confront Taxpayers

Nearly half of respondents are somewhat or very dependent on receiving a tax refund from the IRS, according to a recent survey commissioned by H&R Block.

The same survey found that if a tax refund was delayed, one in four respondents would be concerned about not having enough money to meet required financial commitments like rent and bills.

The IRS is required to hold refund returns for people claiming the earned income tax credit (EITC) and additional child tax credit (ACTC) until mid-February, so federal refunds won’t appear in taxpayers’ bank accounts until February 27.

For taxpayers who want access to money faster than the IRS can provide a tax refund, H&R Block is now offering the Refund Advance, where taxpayers could get an advance on their refund of up to $3,000 after filing their taxes. It’s a no interest loan from BofI Federal Bank and the loan is repaid from their tax refund once received.

For more information, visit www.hrblock.com/refundadvance.