Toys’R’Us store in Hawaii among nearly 200 slated to close early this year

Toys”R”Us is shuttering nearly 200 stores across the country.

The company confirms the Toys”R”Us Express location at Queen Kaahumanu Center in Kahului will be among them.

According to the company’s chairman and CEO, Dave Brandon, closing-store sales are expected to begin in early February with the majority of locations to close in mid-April.

The retailer declared bankruptcy last September.

A company spokesperson tell us, “This was the next step in our current restructuring process and was a very difficult decision for us to make, but also a necessary and important one in meeting our goal to transform the business. The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable, competitive company.”

No other locations in Hawaii are affected, and the company says customer, registry, credit, warranty, and loyalty programs will continue as normal.