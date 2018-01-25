ABA’s Hawaii Swish aims to remain undefeated against Chicago on Friday

Off to an impressive start in their first full-season as a member of the American Basketball Association, the Hawaii Swish returns to action Friday night at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

The Swish, who went 4-0 last season as a probationary member of the league, beat Southwest Atlanta 126-83 two weeks ago, will host the Chicago Vipers at 7:30 pm on Friday.

In the season opening victory, team president and shooting guard Geremy Robinson scored 20-points.

Earlier this week adjusted ticket prices for swish games starting with Fridays game vs the Vipers were announced.

$15 general admission $10 with military id

$30 courtside $20 with military id

$100 vip $85 with military id

$8 students (middle,highschool,college) seniors (60yrs+)

$5 kids ages 5-9

Free for kids ages 5-12 wearing youth team jersey

*prices has additional $1 box office charge