Driver in custody after crash critically injures bicyclist on Tantalus Dr.

A 20-year-old man is currently in police custody after a crash that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Tantalus Drive.

According to police, the man was driving up Tantalus when he hit the woman, who was riding her bike downhill.

We’re told she’s a local triathlete who was training at the time.

Police have opened a first-degree negligent injury investigation.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash, and police are looking into the possibility that he was racing at the time.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has more information about the crash is asked to call HPD’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The road was closed until about 8:15 p.m.