First-place ‘Bows host Cal State Fullerton

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team concludes its four-game Big West homestand with a matchup versus Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, January 20 at the Stan Sheriff Center. The game will tip at approximately 8 p.m. and will be part of a doubleheader with the Rainbow Wahine who play UC Riverside at 5:30 p.m.

The Rainbow Warriors (13-5, 4-1 BW) won the first three games of the homestand and have won four straight overall, a season-long streak. UH is coming off an emotionally-charged 77-72 win over UC Davis that vaulted the team into sole possession of first place in the Big West.

A win over Cal State Fullerton (11-7, 4-2 BW) would improve UH to 5-1, which would tie the program’s best six-game start ever in Big West play (also in 2016). UH has lost just once to the Titans since joining the Big West and are undefeated against them in league home games.

Following its game vs. Cal State Fullerton, UH will head to the road for the first time in a month with games at UC Santa Barbara (Feb. 1) and Cal Poly (Feb. 3).

Game 19

Who: Hawai’i (13-5, 4-1 Big West) vs. Cal State Fullerton (11-7, 4-2 Big West)

When: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018

Time: 8:00 p.m. HT

Where: Stan Sheriff Center (10,300) – Honolulu, HI

Television: Live on Spectrum Sports – Channels 16 (SD) and 1016 (HD). Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Artie Wilson (color) on the call.

Streaming Video: BigWest.TV (Must be a Spectrum cable subscriber to stream in Hawai’i).

Radio: ESPN 1420 AM with Bobby Curran and Jeff Portnoy. Neighbor islands can listen live on KNUI on Maui, KPUA on the Big Island, KTOH on Kaua’i, and KNWJ in Pago Pago, American Samoa.

Audio Webcast: ESPN1420AM.com/Sideline Hawai’i App.

Live Stats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Ticket Information: $5-$30. UH Manoa students free with validated ID. Available for purchase online.

Promotions: Hawaiian Airlines is the sponsor of Saturday’s Military Night contest and will distribute Hawaiian Airlines Commemorative Roster Cards at Gate A (while supplies last) and award 30,000 HawaiianMiles during the promotional contest at halftime. Saturday is also a “Greenout” and fans are encouraged to wear green UH apparel. Military members can take advantage of 50% off regularly priced tickets in select areas through GovX. Qualifying military members may log in or sign up on http://www.govx.com for exclusive ticket discounts. Toys for Tots will be collecting new and/or unwrapped toys at Gate A for less fortunate children in the community. Sodexo will be featuring an Orange Chicken Rice Bowl at the Time out Stand and Chili cheese Fries at the Gordon Biersch Stand.

Coaches: Eran Ganot is in his third season at UH (55-27). Dedrique Taylor is in his sixth seson at Cal St. Fullerton (58-84).

Series Information: UH leads, 8-3.

About Cal State Fullerton: After a 4-0 Big West start, the Titans dropped a pair of road games at UCSB and Long Beach State and are in a tie for second in the league standings …junior guard Kyle Allman leads the team and ranks third in the Big West in scoring (17.3 ppg)…sophomore forward Jackson Rowe tops the Big West in field goal percentage (.615) and three-point field goal percentage (.567)…Cal State Fullerton hosts UCSB on Thursday before heading to Honolulu.

#HawaiiMBB