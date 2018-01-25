Investigators say HI-EMA worker who sent false alarm refuses to cooperate

Investigators say the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee who mistakenly sent a statewide emergency alert to cell phones is not cooperating.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, at 8:07 a.m., many received an alert that read: “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

The message created widespread panic, and a follow-up alert wasn’t sent until 38 minutes later: “There is no missile threat or danger to the State of Hawaii. Repeat. False Alarm.”

There are four ongoing investigations into the error:

HI-EMA: Led by retired Brig. Gen. Bruce Oliveira, the internal investigation will look into what happened on Saturday. HI-EMA: Led by Brig. Gen. Kenneth Hara, deputy adjutant general, the investigation will identify and implement improvements to the state’s emergency warning system. FEMA: What failed and what needs to be improved. FCC: Why some cell phones did not receive the emergency alert.

On Thursday morning, Jan. 25, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D, Hawaii, led a hearing in Washington, D.C. to examine policy concerns regarding the Emergency Alert System.

During the hearing, an FCC official confirmed the employee in question was not cooperating with the investigation.

“We are quite pleased with the level of cooperation we have received from the leadership of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency thus far. We are disappointed, however, that one key employee, the person who transmitted the false alert, is refusing to cooperate with our investigation. We hope that person will reconsider,” Lisa Fowlkes, Bureau Chief, Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau, Federal Communications Commission, told senators.

Hawaii emergency management officials also confirmed to KHON2 that the employee, who has been reassigned since the incident, is not cooperating in either of its investigations.

“He gave an initial statement at the time of the incident, and has refused to speak to us since then,” said Richard Rapoza, HI-EMA public information officer. “His position has been that he gave a written statement, and he has nothing more to say.”

We have not yet heard from FEMA regarding its investigation.

