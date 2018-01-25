Iolani School student’s tweet seen by millions on popular talk show

He was praised for his quick thinking when the now infamous false missile alert was sent out. Iolani student William Heyler knew within 5 minutes that the alert was a mistake because he called state civil defense himself.

Heyler sent out a tweet several minutes after talking learning it was an error and that tweet we see by thousands of people that morning.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Heyler joined us in studio to talk about his now world-famous tweet.

Heyler’s tweet was recently the subject on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Heyler says while the unexpected attention has been an interesting experience, he’s still the same kid from Hawaii who loves sports, science and math.