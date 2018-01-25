Kauai woman convicted of hurting 10-month-old while babysitting

A Kauai woman was found guilty Thursday for hurting a 10-month-old she was supposed to be babysitting.

The incident occurred on Oct. 24, 2013.

Michelle Galvez, 42, was convicted of second-degree assault, and will need to serve a minimum of one year and eight months before she is eligible for parole.

A joint investigation was conducted by the Kauai Police Department, the Investigations Division of the Kauai Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Honolulu Police Department, and the Investigations Division of the Department of the Attorney General.