Michelle Wie begins LPGA season with eagle in Bahamas

Associated Press Published: Updated:
PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 25: Michelle Wie hits her tee shot on the 4th hole during the first round of the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic at the Ocean Club Golf Course on January 25, 2018 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
 PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Brooke Henderson shot a bogey-free 5-under 68 in windy conditions Thursday to take the first-round lead in the season-opening Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

Henderson had four birdies in a seven-hole stretch and closed with three pars on the gusty Ocean Club layout. The 20-year-old Canadian has five LPGA Tour victories, winning last year in Michigan and New Zealand.

Australia’s Sarah Jane Smith finished with a bogey to drop into a tie for second with Spanish rookie Luna Sobron Galmes. Top-ranked Shanshan Feng birdied her last for a 70, matching Danielle Kang, Lindsey Weaver, Katherine Kirk, Jing Yan and Maria Torres, the tour’s first player from Puerto Rico. Kang played alongside Henderson and I.K. Kim.

Lexi Thompson, a playoff loser to Brittany Lincicome last year, opened with a 72. Michelle Wie eagled the par-5 11th in a 73, and playing partners Lincicome and third-ranked So Yeon Ryu followed at 74.

Kim and Ariya Jutanugarn shot 76, and Stacy Lewis had two double bogeys in a 78.

