Montessori Community School Open House this weekend

Montessori Community School in Makiki is an independent, non-sectarian school that provides a Montessori education for children ages two through twelve. They are celebrating their 45th anniversary this year and are the only accredited Montessori school in Hawaii.

If interested in applying to Montessori Community School or just to get more information, families can attend the Open House they have this weekend. It’s on Saturday, January 27th from 9-11.

Families can also call their office at 522-0244 to set up a private tour or even visit their website ( montessorihawaii.org ) for more information.