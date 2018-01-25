New website allows you to track temperatures at Hawaii schools

The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) is taking another step to monitor and adjust classroom temperatures.

The HIDOE Thermal Comfort website features data from 37 schools with weather stations and 62 schools with indoor sensors that monitor classroom temperatures statewide.

Solar-powered weather stations mounted on these schools transmit data to a receiver in the school office, which is then posted to the website.

Indoor classroom temperatures are monitored by the use of 737 data loggers that record the temperature and humidity every 30 minutes.

“It lets us better understand, so we can look back historically and see what the temperatures inside the classroom actually are,” said assistant superintendent Dann Carlson. “There’s a lot of debate. Obviously, everyone thinks their classroom is the hottest. We now have empirical data that now shows which ones are the hottest, so which ones we should address first.”

Teachers and students will have the opportunity to use the posted data for class projects. Additionally, information on local microclimates – climates of small-scale areas – will be useful for sustainable design across Hawaii.

The website was created in partnership with the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute, and built by MKThink in collaboration the data analytics firm, RoundhouseOne.

Click here to visit the website.