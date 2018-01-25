Saint Louis grad Yamamoto traded to Marlins

In 2017 Saint Louis alumnus Jordan Yamamoto established himself as one of the top prospects in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Now, he’ll be doing so for the Miami Marlins.

Yamamoto was a piece in the Brewers’ trade for Marlins star outfielder Christian Yelich Thursday.

The 2014 12th round draft pick out of Kalaepohaku racked up a 9-4 record with a 2.51 earned run average in 111 innings with 113 strikeouts last season in class A-Advanced Carolina. His 1.09 WHIP ranked 3rd in the Carolina League.

The 21-year-old was one of four Milwaukee minor leaguers traded to Miami. Waiakea graduates and fellow Carolina Mudcats Quintin Torres-Costa and Kodi Medeiros were not involved in the deal.