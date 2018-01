Officials and family will soon honor the bravery of a young man who died more than 75 years ago. A special burial will be held for Seaman First Class John E. Savidge, who was killed on Dec. 7, 1941. His remains were finally identified and he will now be buried at Punchbowl. Dr. Debra Zinni of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, and Ned Taylor, Savidge’s nephew, joined Wake Up 2day to talk about it.

