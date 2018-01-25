Surveillance footage during false missile alert won’t be released, because it doesn’t exist

A state lawmaker says there’s still not enough information about what led up to a false missile alert.

Rep. Gene Ward called on the governor to release surveillance footage from inside Hawaii Emergency Management Agency headquarters.

But we’ve learned no such footage exists.

The state Department of Defense says there are cameras outside the building, but there are no cameras inside that show employees and day-to-day operations.

Now, Ward wants to know why cameras were never in place for such a critical agency.

“If there are no tapes, why would there be no tapes, and what can we do to make sure we have transparency?” he said. “I’m very concerned that the person, the man who did this, is not cooperating, so we probably need tapes now more than ever to see what the guy was doing who will now not cooperate with federal investigators.”

Ward says even though cameras aren’t inside the building, he’d still like the outdoor footage to be examined.

We asked a department spokesman if cameras are being considered following the investigation. As of now, he says, there hasn’t been any discussion of doing so.

The spokesman also says the department hopes to release the findings of the internal investigation in the next few weeks.