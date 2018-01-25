Toeaina reaches program milestone in Rainbow Wahine loss to CSUN

Web Staff Published:
Sarah Toeaina // Spectrum Sports

University of Hawaii senior guard Sarah Toeaina became the 21st player to reach the 1,000-career point milestone in program history on Thursday, but it was not enough for the Lady ‘Bows to beat CSUN at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine fell to 8-12 overall, 1-6 in the Big West Conference with a 70-58 loss, a third consecutive defeat for the ‘Bows.

Toeaina, who needed 10-points entering the game, reached the milestone in the fourth quarter and would finish with 18-points and 7-rebounds.

The Matadors were led behind reigning BWC player of the year, center Channon Fluker who posted a dominant 34-points and 17-rebounds.

The Rainbow Wahine will return to action on Saturday against UC-Riverside at 5pm at the SSC. Their game will be followed by the conference leading Rainbow Warriors (13-5, 4-1 BWC) hosting Cal State Fullerton at 8pm.

