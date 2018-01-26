12-year-old faces slow recovery as suspect arrested, released in Kauai hit-and-run



Kauai police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 12-year-old girl fighting for her life.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Arayza Sabay was hit by a car while walking to the school bus stop in Hanamaulu.

It happened at around 7 a.m. on Laukona Street, just south of Hoohana Street. The driver took off.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, police arrested Virgil Caday, 59, for negligent injury and accidents involving serious bodily injury.

“Our officers worked diligently in order to secure an arrest for this tragic incident. Our thoughts remain with the victim and her family during this difficult time,” said Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry.

Caday was later released pending further investigation.

“I’m just disappointed for him, because he left my daughter in the middle of the road,” said Sabay’s father, Raymundo Sabay. “He’s supposed to be the first person to call the rescue.”

Raymundo Sabay says his daughter is no longer in critical condition, but remains at Queen’s Medical Center.

As for what happened, he said, “We never asked her yet, because her jaw, the teeth are wired, so she cannot speak clearly,” he said. “She get broken jaw, so they did that surgery, I think Wednesday.”

He says he’s thankful his daughter is now safe, and the family is grateful for the Kauai Police Department’s action in the case.