Body found floating in Magic Island lagoon

By Published: Updated:

Beachgoers stumbled across a gruesome discovery Friday afternoon.

A man’s body was found floating in the lagoon at Ala Moana Regional Park’s Magic Island.

Eve Koller was with her husband at the time. She tells us they noticed it, but couldn’t tell was it was at first.

“I said maybe it’s a log, hoping it’s just a log floating, and he swam out and then I went to the water’s edge to find out what he saw, and he said it’s a person,” Koller said.

The Kollers alerted lifeguards. Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded.

Koller said the man was fully clothed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s