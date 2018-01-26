Body found floating in Magic Island lagoon

Beachgoers stumbled across a gruesome discovery Friday afternoon.

A man’s body was found floating in the lagoon at Ala Moana Regional Park’s Magic Island.

Eve Koller was with her husband at the time. She tells us they noticed it, but couldn’t tell was it was at first.

“I said maybe it’s a log, hoping it’s just a log floating, and he swam out and then I went to the water’s edge to find out what he saw, and he said it’s a person,” Koller said.

The Kollers alerted lifeguards. Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department also responded.

Koller said the man was fully clothed.