Final push for Great Aloha Run sign-up

By Published:

The 34th annual Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run is coming up on Monday, February 19th. The event is not only a lot of fun it also helps raise funds for local charities.
This morning on Wake Up 2, co-founder Carole Kai joined us in studio to talk about this year’s events.
Kai says the deadline is approaching but runners and walkers will be allowed to sign-up at the three-day sport, health and fitness expo. Kai says this year is really special because they’re bringing health, fitness and beauty together with a new pageant.

