Fire crews will resume their search for a missing woman at first light on Saturday.

She was reported missing by the person she was hiking with at Piihonua Falls near Wailuku River.

Fire crews were called around 4 p.m. Friday.

The man and woman were hiking when they got swept away in rising waters. He made it to the riverbank.

When it was dark, the search was suspended around 7:25 p.m.