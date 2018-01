Today our friends from Island Slipper brought us slippers from their Mokulua Collection.

Get your feet wet in Island Slipper’s Mokulua line.

These are ready for an adventure whether it’s to the beach, on a hike or at the mall. These slippers come in different styles so you can personalize your look!

You can find these slippers in the Ewa Wing of Ala Moana Center on the third floor or at the Royal Hawaiian Center.