Ka Makana Alii to host The Hawaii Birth Makeke

The Hawaii Birth Makeke is a one-day event where moms-to-be, moms, dads, grandparents, babies and keiki can connect with specialized Oahu vendors and experts on everything they’ll need to know. Parents and parents-to-be can receive deals, giveaways and freebies, along with trusted advice from lactation consultants, doulas, prenatal/infant chiropractor, essential oils educators, baby wearing educators, pediatric dentists, dietitians, fitness instructors and photographers. Courtney Caranguian, postpartum doula and board-certified baby wearing educator, and Stephanie England, general manager of Ka Makana Ali’i, joined us with all of the details.

Hawaii Birth Makeke:

Saturday, Jan. 27

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location- Ka Makana Ali’i Macy’s wing

For more information, visit https://www.hawaiibirthcollective.com/events/2018/1/27/hawaiibirthmakeke or https://www.facebook.com/events/163076777757307/?active_tab=discussion