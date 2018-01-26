Michael Paulo and Paul Brown in concert

Michael Paulo, nationally and internationally acclaimed saxophonist, is presenting a concert on Saturday, January 27 at The Hawaii Convention Center. The concert will also feature Paul Brown, who is a two time Grammy Award Winning producer and guitarist with over sixty Number One radio airplay hits.

Paulo will also be performing songs from his new recording along with his Allstar Band from L.A. – Kimo Cornwell, David Inamine, Michael White and David Schreuders.

Paulo and Brown joined us in studio this morning with a preview!

Saturday, January 27, 2018 – 8:00 p.m.

Location- The Hawaii Convention Center – Liliu Theater

Tickets available at the door and online at https://www.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1042794